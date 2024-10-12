Back From The Brink of Extinction

8pm Thursday THE AMERICAN BUFFALO Documentary

A documentary series that tells the captivating story of the American bison, an iconic species that has been at the center of many significant American tales.

The film explores the complex history of the bison, from its spiritual and practical importance to Native American tribes to its near-extinction due to hunting and habitat loss. The documentary features fascinating characters, including Native American leaders, hunters, and conservationists, who share their experiences and insights.

The American Buffalo: A Film by Ken Burns

Part 2: "Into The Storm"

The second part of the documentary series focuses on the late 1880s, when the buffalo population was on the brink of extinction. It explores how a diverse group of Americans came together to launch a movement that saved the species from disappearing forever.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!