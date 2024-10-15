A Riveting Whodunit That Brings Together an Unlikely Trio of Sleuths

Retired archaeologist and crossword enthusiast Judith Potts believes that a brutal murder has taken place in the sleepy town of Marlow; when the police refuse to believe her story, she kicks off a private investigation with two unlikely friends.

Masterpiece The Marlow Murder Club

When Judith suspects a murder has shaken her sleepy community, she's met with skepticism by the local police. Undeterred, she forms an unlikely alliance with Suzie, a local dog walker, and Becks, the vicar's wife. Together, they launch their own investigation.

As they navigate the complex web of suspects and witnesses, Judith, Suzie, and Becks work closely with Detective Tanika to unravel the truth. But with time running out, they must face danger head-on to stop the killer before it's too late.

Stream The Marlow Murder Club on WLRN Passport and binge watch all 4 episodes beginning October 27th.