Fossils and Fortunes

9pm Sunday SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Jurassic Fortunes – Science/Documentary

Discover the world of dinosaur collecting, a controversial hobby with a booming market. Hear perspectives on the fossil trade from private collectors, paleontologists, and others, as Big John—the largest Triceratops fossil ever found—is assembled in Italy and auctioned in France.

As the episode explores this unusual hobby, you'll see how it's driven by wealthy enthusiasts willing to spend millions on dinosaur skeletons. This "bone rush" has created a challenge for paleontologists and museums, which often struggle to compete with private collectors.

