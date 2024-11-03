Off the Rails On A Classic Mystery

9pm Saturday MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS (1974) PG Mystery/Suspense - starring Albert Finney; Lauren Bacall; Ingrid Bergman; and Sean Connery.

Having concluded a case, detective Hercule Poirot (Albert Finney) settles into what he expects will be a relaxing journey home aboard the Orient Express. But when an unpopular billionaire is murdered enroute, Poirot takes up the case, and everyone on board the famous train is a suspect.

Murder on the Orient Express on WLRN's Saturday Night Movie

Agatha Christie's classic whodunit, "Murder on the Orient Express," begins with Belgian detective Hercule Poirot securing a last-minute spot on the December 1935 Orient Express from Istanbul to London. When a fellow passenger, who had requested Poirot's protection due to death threats, is found stabbed to death in his stateroom, Poirot investigates. The train's unscheduled stop in remote Yugoslavia due to snow prevents the murderer's escape. As Poirot digs deeper, he uncovers the victim's identity and connection to the infamous Daisy Armstrong kidnapping and murder case in the US. Poirot must navigate a complex web of motives, opportunities, and evidence among the first-class passengers and their servants.



