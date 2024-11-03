The Queen of Crime's greatest whodunits!

Get ready for a night of twists and turns with the Agatha Christie Marathon. Witness the masterful storytelling of the world's most beloved crime writer.

7pm Tuesday AGATHA AND THE CURSE OF ISHTAR - On an archaeological dig in Iraq, author Agatha Christie uncovers a series of murders.

Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar

In 1928, following her divorce and struggling with fame and success, Agatha Christie travels to Iraq and is caught in a web of murder, intrigue, and love. Two years after the public drama caused by her 11-day disappearance, Agatha arrives in Baghdad seeking culture and peace. Instead, she finds an attractive young archaeologist with a bullet wound; and the famous crime writer must unravel a series of mysterious murders.



8:30pm AGATHA AND THE TRUTH OF MURDER

In 1926, with her personal life in tatters and her writing in crisis, a young Agatha Christie decides to solve a real-life murder.

Agatha and the Truth of Murder

Join the crime writer as she investigates the murder of Florence Nightingale’s goddaughter, during her 11-day disappearance in 1926. Christie’s involvement in the case influenced her later work.

10pm AGATHA AND THE MIDNIGHT MURDERS

As bombs fall on London, writer Agatha Christie considers selling a manuscript that will kill off her most famous creation.

Agatha and the Midnight Murders Series

As the Blitz rages, Agatha is struggling with money problems. She decides to sell a manuscript to a private buyer that kills off her famous detective, Hercule Poirot and in doing, she relies on the charm and skills of an old acquaintance. Under investigation by tax authorities in America and the UK, Agatha must come up with an enormous sum.





