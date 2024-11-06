Homecoming Heroes Readjust to Reality

9pm Saturday THE BEST YEARS OF OUR LIVES (1946) PG War/Romance

The story concentrates on the social re-adjustment of three World War II servicemen, each from a different station of society.

Fred, Al and Homer are three World War II veterans facing difficulties as they re-enter civilian life. Fred (Dana Andrews) is a war hero who, unable to compete with more highly skilled workers, has to return to his low-wage soda jerk job. Bank executive Al (Fredric March) gets into trouble for offering favorable loans to veterans. After losing both hands in the war, Homer (Harold Russell) returns to his loving fiancée, but must struggle to adjust.

Each of the veterans faces a crisis upon his arrival, and each crisis is a microcosm of the experiences of many American warriors who found an alien world awaiting them when they came marching home.

