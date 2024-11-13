A timeless adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel
Join the March sisters - Jo, Beth, Amy, and Meg - as they navigate the challenges of growing up during the American Civil War.
You read it in high school, now watch the classic novel, by Louisa May Alcott come to life. Starring Maya Hawke, Jonah Hauer-King, Emily Watson, and Angela Lansbury. Four very different sisters navigate the journey from childhood to adulthood during the American Civil War. As they learn what it means to be a young woman, they will experience everything from sibling rivalry and first love to loss and marriage.
Episode 1 - Christmas, 1861. The March sisters - Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy - prepare for a Christmas without presents or their father.
Episode 2 - As Marmee waits by her husband’s bedside, the March sisters must fend for themselves at home.
Episode 3 - A year has passed and there are new additions to the March family - but there is concern all around as Beth’s health and spirits begin to falter.
