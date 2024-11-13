Get ready to be captivated by mystery and Italian charm
Based on the wildly popular novels by Gabriella Genisi, this vibrant crime series is steeped in the beauty, vitality, creativity, warmth, and sensuality of Italy.
Is there anything that feels better than solving a whodunnit? Then you’ll love Lolita Lobosco, set in the stunning region of Puglia, Italy. While it still offers engaging mysteries, the tone is more light-hearted, with breathtaking scenery and a charismatic lead character. If you're a fan of Montalbano, Lolita Lobosco will be right up your alley.
Italian with English subtitles
Back in Bari, deputy director Lolita Lobosco leads a team of men that is more hostile than cooperative. In a world stubbornly ruled by men, she chooses to remain herself against all odds, using her skills and devotion to fight prejudices.
Season 1 – (4 episodes) Lolita is transferred back to her hometown of Bari to head up the local police station. There, she confronts criminals, murders and her own past.
Season 2 – (6 episodes) With the truth of her father’s death slowly beginning to reveal itself, Lolita must make a difficult personal decision. But is there a right answer?
Stream full episodes of Lolita Lobosco on WLRN Passport