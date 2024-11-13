Get ready to be captivated by mystery and Italian charm

Is there anything that feels better than solving a whodunnit? Then you’ll love Lolita Lobosco, set in the stunning region of Puglia, Italy. While it still offers engaging mysteries, the tone is more light-hearted, with breathtaking scenery and a charismatic lead character. If you're a fan of Montalbano, Lolita Lobosco will be right up your alley.

Italian with English subtitles

Back in Bari, deputy director Lolita Lobosco leads a team of men that is more hostile than cooperative. In a world stubbornly ruled by men, she chooses to remain herself against all odds, using her skills and devotion to fight prejudices.

Season 1 – (4 episodes) Lolita is transferred back to her hometown of Bari to head up the local police station. There, she confronts criminals, murders and her own past.

Season 2 – (6 episodes) With the truth of her father’s death slowly beginning to reveal itself, Lolita must make a difficult personal decision. But is there a right answer?

