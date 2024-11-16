The shocking truth behind a brutal murder

9pm Tuesday MIDSOMER MURDERS Crime Drama

Barnaby and Troy investigate the murder of a man in Badger's Drift beheaded. There are many possible suspects, including villagers who oppose the plan to redevelop a major property into a golf course and residential housing estate.

Midsomer Murders 201

A successful theatrical director, Simon Fletcher, arrives in the village of Badgers Drift, his head filled with disturbing childhood memories. Soon after being diagnosed with a brain tumor, a property developer in the village is savagely murdered with an Indian sword belonging to a vicar. Barnaby and Detective Sergeant Troy investigate the crime, trying to discover if it was motivated by ill-feeling in the village about his plans for property development or some longer buried secrets.

