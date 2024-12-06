The shocking truth behind the first "fake news" attack

10pm Monday THE TRICK – Conspiracy Thriller

This conspiracy thriller and cautionary tale tells the story of the 2009 Climate gate scandal, when the media storm undermined confidence in the science of climate change. Professor Phil Jones and his team at the University of East Anglia find themselves in the middle of a major investigation with their 30 years of research work being questioned in the first ‘fake news’ attack.

This scandal began when hackers accessed climate scientist Phil Jones' emails, which were then used to destroy public trust in climate change research. The film dramatizes the events surrounding the scandal and its far-reaching impact on climate change research and policy.

At its core, Climategate was not a scandal about the underlying facts of climate science, but rather a communication crisis. Hackers selectively leaked a series of emails that created a misleading narrative: scientists had manipulated climate data. However, this was simply not true.

