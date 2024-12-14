Explore the transformative power of travel

7pm Sunday RICK STEVES WHY WE TRAVEL – Travel Documentary

Rick Steves celebrates the value of exploring the world as he captures the joys and rewards of travel.

In times of crisis and challenge, we ask ourselves: What is the true value of travel? Is it just hedonism…or something more powerful? After a lifetime of exploring Europe — and inspiring Americans to see Europe as the springboard for world exploration — Rick shares his reasons why.

Rick Steves / APT Glimmer of Hope village

This special episode is a sonnet to travel — an introspective love story, set in Europe, that vividly celebrates the rewards of exploring our world and the joy that awaits those who travel.

