Get ready to crack a few cases!

Miss Scarlet Season 5

As the new season kicks off, Eliza Scarlet’s is once again back at it with her own agency flourishing. But while her professional life may be on a successful path, her personal life, is getting complicated. The Duke has now been away in New York for several months, leaving Eliza to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, a new Detective Inspector, Alexander Blake comes to Scotland Yard and she must navigate building a relationship with him if she’s going to continue having access to police resources. All these changes and decisions beg the question: Can Eliza Scarlet really balance it all?

