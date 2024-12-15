There’s a new scrooge in town!

7pm Thursday CHRISTMAS CAROLE – Drama

In this modern retelling of the Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, a cutthroat businesswoman with a heart of stone, learns a life lesson the hard way.

CHRISTMAS CAROLE

Carole McKay is an entrepreneur and outspoken businesswoman whose online business selling all things festive has earned her a fortune, as well as the nickname “Christmas Carole.” But her success hasn't made her a better human being. In fact, it’s made her worse. The truth is that Carole is a monumentally mean person. Positively Scrooge-like. And, just like Ebenezer, she doesn't love Christmas at all. But this Christmas Eve, Carole's past, present and future are about to collide in this heart-warming and hilarious tale, which is full of seasonal cheer for all the family.





