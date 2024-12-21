This Sister Sleuth delves into the world of murder

8pm Monday SISTER BONIFACE – Crime Drama

The Star of The Orient - Sister Boniface is stranded on a snowbound train. When a precious jewel is stolen, and a passenger is discovered murdered, she must use her detection skills to decide who among the suspects is responsible.

SISTER BONIFACE MYSTERIES XMAS2023

Britain is in the grips of the 'Big Freeze' - the worst winter on record. Sister Boniface and her fellow travelers are stranded in a train after a frozen coupling snaps, leaving the last carriages stranded in snow. When The Star of the Orient, a precious jewel, is stolen from its safe and a passenger is discovered murdered, Sister Boniface must use her exceptional detection skills to decide who among the suspects is responsible. But with little signs of rescue and a failing generator, passengers must also contend with a more pressing issue - freezing to death.





WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!