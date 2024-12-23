Step into the magic of the holiday season

8pm Wednesday SAVOY AT CHRISTMAS – Documentary

The holiday season has arrived at The Savoy Hotel and the staff welcome hundreds of guests and diners across Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

The Savoy at Christmas

The six weeks from mid-November to New Year’s Day are of utmost importance, as they generate £3.5 million in revenue. Go behind-the-scenes at the hotel during the holiday festivities as the first luxury hotel in Britain delivers the glamour, elegance, history, and character their guests truly wish to experience. For the guests that visit, it is a home away from home as the staff prepares a special holiday experience during their stay.

Across the hotel, every department is preparing for the rush and the hotel is fully booked. From the butler's pantry to the restaurants, staff members work tirelessly to ensure a magical experience for guests, including regulars like the Sprenger family and Howell Harris. As the holiday season unfolds, the staff face challenges and crises, but strive to provide exceptional service amidst the chaos.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!