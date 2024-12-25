Miami to Minnesota, an Icy Reception

9pm Saturday NEW IN TOWN – (2009) PG Romantic Comedy

An ambitious executive, who lives the high life in Miami, is offered a temporary assignment to restructure a factory in a backwater town. She eagerly accepts and anticipates a huge promotion in the process. However, what Lucy gets is a life-changing experience and romance with the man of her dreams.

NEW IN TOWN

A high-powered consultant in love with her upscale Miami, Florida lifestyle is sent to New Ulm, Minnesota to oversee the restructuring of a blue-collar manufacturing plant. After enduring a frosty reception from the locals, icy roads, and freezing weather, she warms up to the small town's charm, and eventually finds herself being accepted by the community. When she's ordered to close the plant and put the entire community out of work, she's forced to reconsider her goals and priorities, and finds a way to save the town.



WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!