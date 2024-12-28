A Double Dose of Drama to usher in 2025!

8pm Tuesday MRS. BROWN (1997) PG – Drama

MRS BROWN

After the devastating loss of her beloved husband, Queen Victoria (Dame Judi Dench) becomes deeply depressed, and abandons her public duties. Her devoted servant, Mr. John Brown (Sir Billy Connolly), attempts to revive her spirits with unwavering dedication and affection. As their bond strengthens, a scandalous relationship blossoms, threatening to destabilize the monarchy.

10pm NEW IN TOWN (2009) PG - Romantic Comedy

NEW IN TOWN

A high-powered consultant in love with her upscale Miami, Florida lifestyle is sent to New Ulm, Minnesota to oversee the restructuring of a blue-collar manufacturing plant. After enduring a frosty reception from the locals, icy roads, and freezing weather, she warms up to the small town's charm, and eventually finds herself being accepted by the community. When she's ordered to close the plant and put the entire community out of work, she's forced to reconsider her goals and priorities, and finds a way to save the town.

