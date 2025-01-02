Going Old School on A Murder Case

10pm Friday MY LIFE IS MURDER – Crime Drama

Old School - Alexa's past catches up to her as she returns to her exclusive, private high school to investigate the mysterious death of her much beloved former teacher.

MY LIFE IS MURDER 107

Alexa revisits better days—or at least younger ones—after her beloved high-school teacher is crushed to death by a boat rack. Acting on Kieran's hunch that the rack didn't collapse by accident, Alexa looks into Miranda Lee, the new principal--who also happens to be her old classmate and frenemy.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!