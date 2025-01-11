Game-Changing Innovations for a Sustainable Future

8pm Sunday NOVA BUILDING STUFF: CHANGE IT! Science/Documentary

Meet the next-gen engineers revolutionizing the way we preserve our planet! From electric flight to artificial noses, discover the cutting-edge solutions tackling our most pressing environmental challenges.

Thousands of years of human innovation have allowed us to shape the environment to improve lives. The consequences of our activities are not always benign – but there are solutions. From electrifying aviation, to building robots to protect threatened coral reefs, a new generation of engineers is finding creative solutions to some of our most critical environmental challenges.

