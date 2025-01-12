Murder in the Countryside

9pm Tuesday MIDSOMER MURDERS – Crime Drama

Blood Will Out - In the sleepy village of Martyr Warren, two opposing groups of travelers have set up home. DCI Barnaby and DS Troy are called in to investigate when the local magistrate, principal adversary of the new arrivals in the village, is found shot dead at his home.

Midsomer Murders - Blood Will Out

Detectives Barnaby and Troy must deal with upset villagers when two groups of travelers arrive in the village. One group is related to a village landowner while the other is the Smith Clan, well known to police as thieves and grifters. Things become far more serious when a local magistrate and somewhat of a bully, is murdered in his study. There is no end of suspects as both villagers and visitors apparently had motives to rid themselves of him. Slowly, Barnaby and Troy peel away at various village secrets eventually leading to the murderer.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!