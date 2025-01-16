A Weekend of Debauchery Leads to Murder

8pm Saturday FATHER BROWN – Crime Drama

Father Brown and his friends find themselves stranded with a group of hedonists at a hotel in the country; the situation escalates when guests are found murdered and Father Brown realizes they are all in danger.

Father Brown The Lair of the Libertines

The Lair of the Libertines - Returning from a choir competition Father Brown, Lady Felicia and Mrs. McCarthy find themselves abandoned in the countryside by an irate taxi driver. Not really knowing where they are, they come across the Hotel Cuba where the exotic Madame Chania is organizing a weekend of self-indulgence for three wealthy playboys. Two prostitutes are expected but one is found dead and soon the guests are being murdered. Madame Chania would seem to be responsible, but Father Brown uncovers a case of hidden identity and exposes a murderer who kills purely for the pleasure of it.



