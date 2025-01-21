La Famiglia, Searching for Roots in Calabria

8pm Thursday FINDING YOUR ROOTS – History/Culture/Genealogy

Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. uncovers the surprising ancestral stories of 28 cultural trailblazers with fascinating histories.

Finding Your Roots - La Famiglia

La Famiglia - Henry Louis Gates, Jr. visits tiny towns in Calabria, Italy to trace the roots of talk show host Joy Behar and actor Michael Imperioli, revealing the challenges that their ancestors faced - and overcame - on both sides of the Atlantic.

