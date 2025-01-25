Accidental Death or Sympathetic Murder?

9pm Tuesday MIDSOMER MURDERS Crime Drama

The discovery of Muriel Harrap's body at the Lawnside residential home initially seems like a tragic but natural passing, until a string of stolen belongings raises suspicions.

Midsomer Murders - Blue Herrings

Blue Herrings - While taking a week off to move into their new home, Barnaby takes time to visit his aunt, who is staying at a convalescent home for a few weeks. She tells him that a resident died there the previous evening and at least one other resident believes it was murder. When the home's administrator tells Barnaby that residents' personal effects are going missing, he gets Troy to investigate the goings on at the manor. When another resident is found dead soon after, Barnaby begins to suspect that something is amiss.

