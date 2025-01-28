10pm Friday MS. FISHER’S MODERN MURDER MYSTERIES – Crime Drama

Death by Design - A steamy night of free love turns deadly! When a morning-after discovery reveals two bodies in the sauna, Peregrine and James must untangle a web of secrets and swapped partners to uncover the truth.

Miss Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries S2 EP1



The morning after a party, an architect—who was supposed to be redesigning Peregrine’s home—and his lover are found dead in the sauna. Peregrine and James attempt to retrace the partygoers’ movements, but the task proves difficult as the guests were swapping partners in the name of free love.

