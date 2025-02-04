Discover the Untold Stories of Trailblazing Black Mathematicians

10pm Thursday JOURNEYS OF BLACK MATHEMATICIANS – Documentary/Series

This series showcases the significant contributions of African Americans to mathematics, highlighting the stories of contemporary Black mathematicians, their challenges, and achievements.

Journeys of Black Mathematicians

JOURNEYS OF BLACK MATHEMATICIANS is a two-part series that traces the cultural evolution of Black scholars, scientists and educators in the field of mathematics. The films follow the stories of prominent pioneers, illustrating the challenges they faced and how their triumphs are reflected in the experiences of today's mid-career Black mathematicians. Their mathematical descendants, in turn, are contemporary college students and K-12 children across the U.S. who are learning they belong in mathematics and STEM. The role of HBCUs in producing Black mathematicians is a central theme. At every HBCU covered in the program, students stress the role of outstanding teachers who are responsible for advancing the math and science programs at the schools today.



