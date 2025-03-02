Get a front row seat to the ultimate blues concert

6pm Wednesday JOE BONAMASSA: LIVE AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL – Performance

Guitar legend Joe Bonamassa performs at the iconic Hollywood Bowl for the first time, accompanied by a stellar 40-piece orchestra.

Joe Bonamassa & Orchestra: Live at the Hollywood Bowl



Embark on a musical journey with the incomparable Joe Bonamassa, a blues master renowned for his electrifying live performances. With his awe-inspiring guitar skills and soul-stirring vocals, Bonamassa has captivated audiences worldwide, solidifying his position as one of the premier blues-rock guitarists of his generation.

Joe Bonamassa's highly anticipated live debut at the Hollywood Bowl, features a spectacular 40-piece orchestra. The setlist includes fan favorites such as One Door Overture, Curtain Call, Ball Peen Hammer, and many more.

