Explore the work of Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

7:30p Thursday - HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR. – THE FABRIC OF AMERICA - documentary

Explore the work of one of the most renowned, respected and popular cultural historians with this new retrospective documentary, which explores Gates’ work and how it has made history come alive for tens of millions of Americans of people.

Delve into the extraordinary work of Henry Louis Gates, Jr., one of America's most revered and beloved cultural historians, in this captivating new retrospective documentary. Spanning a quarter century, Gates' pioneering partnership with PBS has yielded a treasure trove of award-winning programs that breathe life into the fascinating stories of our collective past. Through his groundbreaking work, Gates has woven a rich narrative that reveals the intricate threads connecting us all to the vibrant tapestry of America.

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research at Harvard University. Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker, literary scholar, journalist, cultural critic, and institution builder, Professor Gates has published numerous books and produced and hosted an array of documentary films about Black history.

