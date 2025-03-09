An in-depth look at our enigmatic and brilliant third president

7pm Sunday THOMAS JEFFERSON – Documentary

Thomas Jefferson is a two-part portrait of our enigmatic and brilliant third president. Thomas Jefferson embodies within his own life the most profound contradictions of American history: as the author of the Declaration of Independence, he gave voice to our fervent desire for freedom, but he also owned more than 150 slaves and never saw fit to free them.

Thomas Jefferson is an enigma among American historical figures. He was one of America’s founding fathers, and the principal author of the Declaration of Independence. He later served as the third President of the United States.



PART 1 – LIFE/LIBERTY: OUR SACRED HONOR - Jefferson made himself into a true renaissance man – a scholar, a philosopher, a diplomat, an aesthete, and an architect. As a young man, he was transformed by the fire of the Enlightenment into America’s most articulate voice for human liberty.

Airing 9pm - Following Part 1

PART 2 – LIBERTY: THE AGE OF EXPERIMENTS/THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Jefferson’s last years were spent founding the University of Virginia and reestablishing his friendship, after decades of estrangement, from his onetime rival John Adams. His influence on and vision for our country reverberates to this day.

