Seeking Justice on the Swedish Coast
Inspector Maria Wern investigates heinous crimes on the Swedish island of Gotland, balancing detective work with motherhood.
On the idyllic Swedish island of Gotland, Inspector Maria Wern balances her roles as a devoted mother and detective, bringing a unique female perspective to her investigations. As she navigates the darkest corners of human nature, Maria confronts heinous crimes that test her resolve.
After a personal tragedy, Maria relocates to Gotland with her children, seeking a fresh start. But as she faces the harsh realities of rage, death, and evil, she must draw on her inner strength to persevere in a battle that often seems impossible to win.
In Swedish with English subtitles
