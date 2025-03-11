Seeking Justice on the Swedish Coast

On the idyllic Swedish island of Gotland, Inspector Maria Wern balances her roles as a devoted mother and detective, bringing a unique female perspective to her investigations. As she navigates the darkest corners of human nature, Maria confronts heinous crimes that test her resolve.

After a personal tragedy, Maria relocates to Gotland with her children, seeking a fresh start. But as she faces the harsh realities of rage, death, and evil, she must draw on her inner strength to persevere in a battle that often seems impossible to win.

In Swedish with English subtitles

Stream all episodes of Murder in Sweden on WLRN Passport.