A Mock Murder Game Takes a Dark Turn

8pm Monday AGATHA CHRISTIE’S POIROT – Crime Drama

Dead Man’s Folly - Distinguished crime writer, Ariadne Oliver is asked to devise a mystery murder game for a Devon festival, but her sense of foreboding summons Poirot to the scene.

POIROT 1303 Dead Man's Folly

A charity murder mystery game at a Devon estate takes a deadly turn. To spice up their village fête, Sir George and Lady Stubbs enlist the help of renowned crime writer Ariadne Oliver to organize a mock murder hunt. Despite meticulous planning, Ariadne's instincts warn her that something is amiss, prompting her to call in her friend Hercule Poirot for his expertise. As the game unfolds, it becomes clear that nothing is as it seems, and the line between reality and fiction blurs.

