Enjoy A Night of Mystery and Suspense

Armed with little more than her pocketbook and her common sense, the Lancashire housewife-turned-gumshoe has proved that she can easily match wits with the best of them - even if she has to take the bus to get to the scene of the crime.

Hetty wakes on her 60th birthday and decides to become a private investigator. With assistance from a teenager called Geoffrey and her husband Robert, combined with her own common sense, Hetty is confident she can solve any case.

The Bearded Lady introduces us to Hetty Wainthropp, who wakes up on her 60th birthday to a startling realization: as a married woman with no pension of her own, she's just two years shy of qualifying for one. Without hesitation, Hetty decides to take matters into her own hands and start working. As she begins her new job as a postal clerk, she becomes fascinated by the mysterious death of a local homeless woman, sparking an unexpected new career.

Hetty's investigation is aided, albeit reluctantly, by her husband and 17-year-old Geoffrey Shawcross. Geoffrey's street smarts bring a unique dimension to their fledgling private detective agency, complementing Hetty's innate curiosity and knack for piecing together details. As they work together, Hetty comes to realize that her new partner's skills are the perfect counterpart to her own.

The investigations of Sister Boniface of St Vincent's Convent - nun, scooter rider, wine maker and part-time forensic scientist.

Sister Boniface Mysteries - The 3rd Season Premiere

This crime-solving Catholic nun's faith in her divine calling is matched only by her expertise in forensics. With her help, the Great Slaughter Police Department will unravel complex cases involving a murdered perfumer, a slain organist, and a sci-fi convention gone wrong.

In Never Too Deadly To Die Sister Boniface is shaken and stirred when one of the screen-testing stars for the new Agent Best film is murdered.





The streets of Whitechapel are the haunt of Detective Inspector Edmund Reid and his team of officers, who aim to maintain law and order in a place once terrorized by Jack the Ripper.

Ripper Street - The Series Premiere

Set in 1889, six months after the last Jack the Ripper murder, this drama follows Detective Inspector Edmund Reid as he tries to maintain order in London's Whitechapel District. Haunted by a past tragedy, Reid navigates the city's seedy underworld, where new murders spark fear that the Ripper may have returned.

I Need Light - When the disfigured body of a young woman is found in Whitechapel, Detective Inspector Edmund Reid fears that Jack the Ripper has returned to kill again.





