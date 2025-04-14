An Uphill Battle

THE ENGLISHMAN WHO WENT UP A HILL BUT CAME DOWN A MOUNTAIN (PG) Romance/Historical drama

When an English cartographer must tell a Welsh village that their mountain is only a hill, the offended community sets out to change that.

In a small Welsh town during World War I, the local mountain is a cherished symbol of community pride. However, the arrival of two English cartographers, Reginald Anson and George Garrad, brings unexpected news: the mountain falls short of the official classification as a mountain by 16 feet, relegating it to the status of a mere hill. Determined to restore their beloved landmark's stature, the townspeople concoct a plan to artificially augment its height. Amidst this quirky endeavor, Anson finds himself smitten with a local woman, adding a touch of romance to the town's plight.



