Get on board with this golden heist!
Ride the rails with Sean Connery on a thrilling adventure as he plays Edward Pierce, a master thief who devises an elaborate plot to relive a train of its shipment of gold.
9pm Saturday THE GREAT TRAIN ROBBERY PG 1979 Crime/Thriller
A cunning thief plans to steal a gold shipment from a moving train. While the best laid plans often go awry, a good thief always has a back-up plan.
It’s the height of the Crimean war, and a shipment of twenty five thousand pounds of gold is on its way to British troops, locked in two safes aboard a passenger train. The bank of Huddleston and Bradford sees this as a routine trip, but Edward Pierce sees this as an opportunity. Planning an elaborate heist to steal the gold, Pierce must think on his feet as challenges arise and work with his team- pickpocket Agar, brothel 'mistress' Miriam, and cat burglar 'Clean Willy' to perform an impossible task- the great train robbery.
