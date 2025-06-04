The Odd Couple of Crime Solving

8pm Monday MCDONALD & DODDS - Crime Drama

The Fall of the House of Crockett - DCI McDonald and DS Dodds team up to solve the case of a homeless man found dead in a mansion.

McDonald & Dodd - The Series Premiere on WLRN

When a homeless man is found shot dead in the mansion of wealthy inventor Max Crockett, DCI Lauren McDonald, a newcomer from London, is tasked with solving the case. She's paired with the awkward but brilliant DS Dodds, who the local police hope will soon retire. However, the unlikely duo surprises everyone by forming a strong partnership and working together to unravel the mystery and uncover the killer's identity.



