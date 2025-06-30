A Touching Tribute to Caregivers

8pm Thursday CAREGIVING - Documentary

Created with executive producer Bradley Cooper, this documentary highlights the challenges and triumphs of caregiving in America.

Caregiving- The Personal Impact New Documentary premieres July 3rd on WLRN

"Caregiving," shines a light on the complexities of caregiving in America. The film follows the personal stories of caregivers, highlighting their daily struggles and triumphs as they care for loved ones. As the demand for care increases and the number of caregivers declines, the challenges intensify.

The documentary explores the critical need for support and innovation in 21st-century caregiving, shedding light on the often-overlooked heroes who bear the burden of care.

