Brokenwood's newest resident investigates a fishy case

8pm Monday BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES - Crime Drama

BLOOD AND WATER - Detective Inspector Mike Shepherd is sent to Brokenwood to investigate the death of a farmer whose body has been found by two local fishermen.

The Brokenwood Mysteries on WLRN

When two fishermen find the body of a local farmer in the river, Detective Inspector Mike Shepherd is sent to the small rural town of Brokenwood to investigate the death. Is this the suicide of a man guilty of his own wife's murder or is he the victim of foul play? As Mike uncovers a family's tragedies and secrets he also learns that Brokenwood is a place where shadows lurk just beneath the surface.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.