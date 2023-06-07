Fort Lauderdale approves controversial plan to develop Bahia Mar

One of the most consequential and controversial development projects in recent Fort Lauderdale history was approved at a drawn-out commission meeting Tuesday night.

The plan for Bahia Mar, which won a majority of votes, will add four condos, a hotel and other upscale amenities to the peninsula jutting out into the intracoastal just south of Las Olas.

“I just wanted to assure people who seem to be disappointed that I'm supporting this, that I did not do this just out of the blue. I did it because the improvements are significant,” commissioner Steve Glassman, whose district contains Bahia Mar, said.

The commission agreed to grant developer Jimmy Tate a 100-year lease agreement that was an updated version of the one approved by the commission in 2017. That agreement was already controversial with critics at the time saying the city was robbing the taxpayers of public land.

Tuesday’s meeting was no less contentious. More than three dozen people signed up to speak on the issue — most of them opposing the agreement — as hours of debate and public comment took the meeting late into the night.

Commissioner Warren Sturman was the only dissenting vote.

Project has long and heated history

Bahia Mar on the southern end of Fort Lauderdale beach is also home to the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show — a massive driver of revenue for the area.

The land has belonged to the taxpayers since 1947 and is now worth at least $256 million, according to city reports.

In 1962 the city leased the land to a private company. That lease was scheduled to end in 2062. In 2022, commissioners voted to give Tate and his partners a new 100-year lease.

The city's argument centered around the lack of income from the old lease: $1.7 million per year, according to Mayor Dean Trantalis, who voted in favor of the lease.

READ MORE: How bad was the damage in Fort Lauderdale? These teams went on the ground to find out

The mayor said the new lease will yield the city more than $2 billion during the duration of the lease, citing projections made by Colliers International.

The city is expecting to rake in over $15 million a year for the first half of the 100-year lease. That’s with the expectation that construction might not be complete for another 15 years.

Colliers, the real estate firm doing estimates for the city, said they can expect more than $8 million in property taxes after the condos are on the market.

The city had already agreed to a 2017 plan proposed by Tate that called for apartments, a grocery store and underground parking garage. But that plan also interfered with the boat show, which the new plan leaves room for.

Commissioners said the new plan is a much better alternative.

According to city documents, the project plans for

