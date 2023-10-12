Broward commissioners clash with Fort Lauderdale mayor over New River Crossing

Broward County commissioners have a message for Fort Lauderdale’s mayor: enough talk of a tunnel.

The sentiment was shared by Broward County commissioner Mark Bogen during Tuesday's meeting to review the findings of a joint-study of options for a New River crossing.

The county and city have been feuding for years over how trains should cross the New River. They each paid $500,000 for the joint-study.

As it stands, trains cross a drawbridge built in 1978 that defaults to its up position when not in use. The frequent use, brought on by Brightline, delays the frequent yacht traffic on the river and is the ire of many in the marine industry.

Screenshot / Broward County Chart explaining options for a new New River crossing.

Fort Lauderdale’s Mayor Dean Trantalis says the best way forward is tunneling under the river — a project estimated to cost about $3 billion to build and an additional $3 billion to maintain over the next 50 years, according to the study.

“The tunnel remains the only viable answer,” Trantalis said earlier this month in his State of the City address.

READ MORE: The Boat Business And A Fort Lauderdale Railroad Bridge

At the commission meeting, the mayor announced the city had teamed up with a group of international firms to put plans together "for a cost-efficient tunnel."

Trantalis added that the city received support from Brightline, Florida East Coast Industries and their parent company, Fortress.

"These are the three firms largely in control of the rail corridor and are now at the table to help us make the tunnel a reality," the mayor said.

County administrators ultimately will have the final say in how trains will pass the river — and they want a bridge. It's unclear when a final decision may be made.

County Mayor Lamar Fisher says cities north of the river are counting on the commuter rail to help development and are tired of waiting on a plan.

“The city of Oakland Park is building their city hall, they're building affordable housing based around their station. Right now," he said Tuesday. "City of Pompano Beach is doing the same thing. City of Deerfield Beach is doing the same thing.”

Screenshot / Broward County Chart showing costs of different crossing options.

The next decision commissioners will have to make is how high the bridge should be. Among their options are two drawbridges and a fixed bridge.

The low-level drawbridge would be 25 feet above the water and accommodate 90% of boats that pass under without having to open to let them through. The next option is a 56.5 foot bridge that accommodates 99% of boats.

The last option for bridges is an 80-foot bridge that would not open and close because it could accommodate all of the marine traffic below. It would be expected to cost $585 million to build and $55 million to maintain over the next 50 years.