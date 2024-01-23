Wellington group seeking to oust mayor, council over high-end development on preserve land

A group of Wellington residents are aiming to recall the village’s mayor and a majority of the council members.

The push comes after the mayor and three colleagues backed a 600-acre development proposal to build a mixed-use, luxury residential neighborhood and expand equestrian showgrounds on preserved land in Wellington — an equestrian hub in western Palm Beach County.

Wellington Lifestyle Partners, a partnership between entrepreneur Mark Bellissimo and developer NEXUS Luxury Collection, are seeking density and land use changes that would remove nearly 100 acres out of the Equestrian Preserve to build the high-end developments "in the heart of Wellington that celebrates the best of South Florida and equestrian sport."

To expand horse sport, about 14 acres will need to be rezoned from residential to equestrian commercial recreation. It would double the size of the Wellington International equestrian showgrounds and expand equestrian facilities.

Developers would have to remove 96 acres from the 9,000-acre equestrian preserve, established in 2002, for the very first time.

Maureen Brennan, chairwoman for the Coalition to Protect Wellington, the group leading the recall effort, told WLRN that residents are outraged by the contentious project because it goes against the village’s comprehensive plan and sets a bad precedent for future development.

"We are asking four of the five council members to be removed from their office because we don't believe that they represent Wellington at large," Brennan told WLRN. "And they're not protecting the identity and the character of this village."

Wellington residents experience low density and less congestion than areas in the eastern part of the county. The area also includes farmettes, larger farms, equestrian venues, show jumping facilities and polo fields.

"I've been an equestrian my entire life, and it doesn't matter if it's 96 or 1 acre, once you take any of it, it all goes," Brennan said. "So it's a domino effect waiting to happen."

Residents are intensifying their efforts as the second and final reading for the projects take place today in Wellington, scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Wellington village council approved the proposals on first reading in November. Supporting it were Mayor Anne Gerwig, Councilman Michael Drahos, Councilwoman Tanya Siskind and Councilman John McGovern.

Vice Mayor Michael Napoleone dissented. Two council members, however — Drahol and Gerwig — are term-limited, expected to leave their seats in March. Siskind and McGovern terms expire in 2026.

Council members and the developer did not return requests for comment from WLRN.

In a video statement, WLP said it's developing the project in the Wellington area to "maintain its stature as the horse sport capital" and compete with "new competitive locations."

Equestrians for Wellington, an advocacy group, are in favor of the land use change, saying, according to the website, "Equestrian venues are the economic engine of Wellington and the Equestrian Preserve."

The development

The project is divided into The Wellington North, on the northeast corner of South Shore Boulevard and Pierson Road, and The Wellington South, located at the northwest corner of South Shore Boulevard and Lake Worth Road.

The Wellington North in the Equestrian Preserve Area: developers want to build a 96-unit residential project by removing 96 acres and replacing the Equestrian Village, a dressage facility owned by Mark Bellissimo, to develop singe-family homes, townhomes, and residential club community. It would eventually include commercial center shops and restaurants. The Equestrian Village will be relocated to a another site.

The Wellington South is approximately 290 acres. Developers want to build around 107 single-family residential units on the eastern 173 acres and a new showground site in an "area south of the Wellington International showgrounds (114.64 acres)," according to plans submitted to the Village.

The recall effort could take weeks.

Brennan adds that around 30 people from their coalition are working to collect the 2,300 signatures for the first stage of recall efforts, which would be equal to 5% of the village's voting population. And later, they'll need nearly 7,000 signatures from voters, or around 15%, for the recall to get on the ballot.

