Pregnant women can now apply for temporary handicap parking permits

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published July 11, 2025 at 10:16 AM EDT
A pregnant woman holds her belly.
LM Otero
/
AP
A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Under a new state law that went into effect July 1, pregnant women in Florida are now eligible for temporary handicap parking permits.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will issue temporary handicap placards to expectant mothers, which are valid for up to one year. 
 
The parking permits are available at local tax collectors’ offices and license plate agencies.

Applicants must provide a signed form from a doctor and a $15 fee.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
