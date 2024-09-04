Meteorologists scale back forecasts for hurricane season - but warn Florida to keep its guard up

Chris O'Meara / AP A block wall, knocked over from storm surge, blocks a road near homes in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Hurricane Debby made landfall early this morning.

Meteorologists for at least two trusted weather prediction teams are scaling back their forecasts for this hurricane season, but with the same caveat: Florida cannot let its guard down.

The Atlantic Ocean was relatively quiet over the Labor Day weekend and had “limited” tropical activity in August.

AccuWeather is still predicting an above-average season but is now forecasting 16 to 20 named storms, as opposed to its March prediction of 20 to 25.

Experts at Colorado State University last month also slightly revised their forecast for the season from 25 named storms to 23.

The Atlantic Hurricane season so far has had five named storms, with three reaching hurricane strength and one becoming a major storm.

They included the Cat. 1 Hurricane Debby, which made landfall last month in Taylor County before crossing parts of North Florida.

The National Hurricane Center right now is watching three weather systems that show very low chances of forming into tropical storms.

The hurricane season started June 1 and will end Nov. 30.

