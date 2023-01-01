About the documentary

When We Were Shuttle is a feature-length documentary exploring the Space Shuttle Program through the eyes of some of the exceptional men and women who worked behind-the-scenes to make it fly.

Through their recollections and personal archive, When We Were Shuttle gets to the core of the humanity behind the Program, gaining a unique, grassroots look at the way Shuttle affected life in the Sunshine State, from the thriving aerospace industry it sustained, to the dramatic impact the decision to retire Shuttle had when the Program ended in 2011.

Film Teaching Resources

