WLRN Captioning Certificate

Revised certificate posted on April 2024

Programming produced by WLRN-TV, identified in Attachment A, complies with the closed captioning requirements established by the Federal Communications Commission as embodied in 47 C.F.R. § 79.1, including regulations concerning closed captioning quality.

Programming provided by WLRN-TV complies with these regulations by either:

(i) satisfying the caption quality standards set forth in 47 C.F.R. § 79.1(j)(2);

(ii) adopting and following the “Video Programmer Best Practices” set forth in 47 C.F.R. § 79.1(k)(1); or

(iii) being subject to one or more of the captioning exemptions set forth in 47 C.F.R. § 79.1(d),

including programming for which the audio is in a language other than English or Spanish and that is not scripted programming that can be captioned using the “electronic news room” technique; interstitial material, promotional announcements, and public service announcements that are 10 minutes or less in duration; and/or programming that consists primarily of non-vocal music.

Here is the link to Attachment A-List of Programs

Here's the link to the FCC guide on captioning rules: http://www.fcc.gov/guides/closed-captioning

Here's the link to the federal rule language: Title 47, Section 79.1

Adrienne Kennedy, Vice President of Television & Original Productions | WLRN Public Media



Questions regarding WLRN Public Media and captioned programming can be directed to Adrienne Kennedy at 305-995-2256 or by email to akennedy@wlrn.org

WLRN Public Media • 172 N.E. 15th Street • Miami, Florida 33132 WLRN.org