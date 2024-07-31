Inspector General: Guardianship Program staff violated state law in sales of properties

The Miami-Dade Office of the Inspector General has released its final audit report on the Guardianship Program of Dade County — detailing a lack of oversight in the nonprofit's property sales section that led to the questionable sales of dozens of homes belonging to vulnerable people.

The report comes more than a year after WLRN reported that the agency was repeatedly selling properties to a small network of buyers who would then sell them for big profits.

Following a 16-month investigation, the Miami-Dade County Office of the Inspector General (OIG) found that the Guardianship Program — a county-funded nonprofit meant to care for wards deemed “incapacitated” by the courts — had multiple conflicts within its structure relating to property sales — in violation of Florida statutes and the nonprofit's own policies.

They noted that the wife of one of the Guardianship Program's property coordinator currently lives in a ward's property, and a second property coordinator's friend and business partner bought a ward's home. Both property coordinators resigned from the program after the OIG began it probe. Auditors did not identify those with conflicts by name.

Furthermore, the OIG noted that a Guardianship Program board member served as the title agent on the sales of four properties belonging to incapacitated wards, effectively representing both sides.

"GPDC’s lack of internal controls and failure to properly maintain documentation related to the sale of ward’s properties, contributed to the violation of the conflict-of-interest provisions that GPDC was required to uphold. Conflicts are prohibited because they give rise to the question of whether the guardian (or in this case, GPDC staff having fiduciary obligations) is truly acting in the best interest of the ward and whether GPDC obtained the maximum value for the ward’s property," the audit states.

Florida Statutes prohibit professional guardians from having any financial interest in transactions related to the guardianship of an incapacitated ward.

In its response to the audit report, the Guardianship Program challenged the OIG's findings.

"First and foremost, we want to emphasize that the Audit Report does not conclude that GPDC violated any administrative rule or law; only that documentation of GPDC’s process was sparse at times. GPDC always acted in the best interest of the Wards and any lapses in documentation or deviation from internal procedures were in service of obtaining the best result for the Wards," reads a letter signed by Carlos McDonald, executive director of external affairs for the Guardianship Program of Dade County.

The OIG rebuts that the program did, in fact, violate administrative rules related to conflict of interest.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava ordered the IG’s office to probe the nonprofit in March 2023 immediately following WLRN’s reporting in the investigative series Unguarded.

The Mayor's office did not immediately respond WLRN's request for comment on the OIG report.

Unguarded

Court documents, property transaction records and business incorporation reports, reviewed by WLRN, revealed that the Guardianship Program was repeatedly selling the homes of incapacitated people to a small network of buyers who would then sell the properties for big profits — sometimes within a few days.

One of the main buyers of guardianship properties was the real estate firm Express Homes, which is owned by Carlos Morales, husband of former Miami City Attorney Victoria Méndez. The program also sold incapacitated people’s properties to Gallego Homes, a now-dissolved company owned by Méndez mother, Margarita Méndez. In total, the two companies and their officers bought 33 properties originating from the Guardianship Program, one of which is the home where the Méndez family lives.

Proceeds from the sale of an incapacitated person’s property goes toward their long-term care, but profits made on resales do not. Express Homes and Gallego Homes sold Guardianship properties for tens of thousands of dollars more than they were bought for, sometimes within weeks or a few months.

WLRN also found that GPDC board member Sergio Mendez served as the title and escrow agent on multiple properties the Guardianship Program sold to Express Homes. Sergio Mendez and Victoria Méndez are not related.

Victoria Méndez was ousted from her position as Miami City Attorney earlier this year following a series of scandals including media coverage of her husband's transactions with the Guardianship Program.

The Guardianship Program receives $2.7 million in funding from Miami-Dade County annually. The mayor halted payments in March 2023 following WLRN’s reporting, then reinstated funding on the condition that the program stop all real estate transactions until an IG investigation was completed.

According to the audit report, the Office of Management and Budget is negotiating a new funding agreement with GPDC for 2024-2025.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.