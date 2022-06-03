Date: June 3, 2022

Station: WLRN Public Media

Schedule: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or as job demands

Location: Miami, Florida

To apply: ​

Please Submit:



A cover letter

A resume or CV

Work samples of Curriculum Development

At least three references who have worked closely with you and can speak to your qualifications for the position

Email all materials to akennedy@wlrn.org and include “Education Outreach Coordinator” in the subject line.

Job Summary

WLRN Public Media is seeking a full-time Education Outreach Coordinator who will support activities associated with the station’s overall community-education goals. The Education Outreach Coordinator will be primarily responsible for supporting direct services to teachers and/or students by creating appropriate companion curriculum materials for WLRN’s originally produced television documentaries and journalism projects. The Education Outreach Coordinator, on behalf of WLRN, will collaborate with school districts, libraries, and community organizations throughout South Florida’s four counties to promote, distribute, demonstrate and coach educational curriculum for the classroom. The Education Outreach Coordinator reports to the Vice President of Television and Original Productions.

Specific Duties, Skills and Responsibilities:



Create engaging, research based educational curriculum materials that align with Florida State Standards in association with content produced by WLRN Public Media.

Initiate and develop partnerships with South Florida school districts, schools, classroom teachers, libraries, agencies, and organizations spearheading classroom instructional visits, educational events and educational workshops that drive awareness and use of WLRN Public Media’s educational resources.

Provide education support services for WLRN’s curriculum materials, through demonstration lessons and instructional coaching to improve the classroom environment in the four counties.

Develops and administers assessment instruments to determine effectiveness of created educational instructional programs.

Prepares the qualitative and quantitative evaluations of outreach projects for presentations to WLRN stakeholders, grants and/or local funders.

Demonstrates exceptional communication skills to coordinate with administrators, teachers, donors, funders, and other key stakeholders

Ability to operate in this role independently; ability to multi-task, prioritize and meet deadlines.

Participates in planning for educational components of station events.

Creates activities and attends evening and weekend events sponsored by the station or other community organizations.

Performs other related duties as required or as assigned.



Desirable Qualifications:



Familiarity with or experience with PBS Education or PBS nationally produced online classroom media and educational content.



Minimum Requirements:



Bachelor’s degree with certification in the appropriate educational field, i.e., elementary, secondary, exceptional student education, social work, etc. Master’s degree is preferred.

A minimum of three (3) years of successful classroom teaching experience.

Satisfactory teacher evaluations for three (3) years.

Two (2) years experience with district/region level curriculum writing or district/region staff development, and/or serving as teacher reading facilitator, department chairperson, team leader or other educational leadership position, preferred.

Ability to communicate effectively in both oral and written forms.

Frequent travel from Monroe to Palm Beach county required. Position requires a valid Florida Driver’s License.

Demonstrate excellent written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills with an ability to effectively and professionally interface with teachers and students.

WLRN Public Media is committed to being the most trusted source of information and entertainment in South Florida's diverse community. Licensed to the school board of Miami-Dade County, WLRN is best known for its award-winning public radio and television programs, but its services go well beyond the airwaves. It's a complex media enterprise consisting of radio and television stations, www.WLRN.org and is the PBS Learning Media provider for Miami-Dade and Broward counties offering a digital library of thousands of classroom-ready resources and advanced learning services making WLRN a valuable public media source.

