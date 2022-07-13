Executive Editor for On-Demand Audio - WLRN PUBLIC MEDIA

To apply: ​



Submit a cover letter, a resume or CV

Submit Five work samples (links preferred)

Submit at least three references who have worked closely with you and can talk about your qualifications for the position.

Email all the materials to jobs@wlrnnews.org and include “Executive Editor for On-Demand Audio” in the subject line.

Position Summary:

This position is the chief on-demand audio evangelist for WLRN Public Media, grounded in the fundamentals and possibilities of audio journalism and storytelling. This person will help create and lead a mission-driven on-demand audio strategy for the enterprise, with journalism integrity at its center. WLRN is committed to reaching listeners wherever they are, with the highest-quality news and information. With that goal in mind, we are searching for an essential leadership role to guide the creation, growth, and innovation of on-demand audio. We want to expand our ability to reach existing and new audiences via podcasts, smart speakers, and social audio. This person will develop and deepen WLRN's vision and strategy for on-demand audio and internal and external collaboration to experiment and innovate. This director will work across the newsroom, the enterprise, and with external collaborators to ensure a cohesive and on-brand on-demand audio voice that is in line with public media journalism standards. This role also will act as editor for on-air work. This position is part of the newsroom leadership team of WLRN News.

Responsibilities:



Oversee WLRN on-demand digital audio, including podcasts, smart speakers, website audio, social media audio, and other potential distribution platforms.

Lead internal WLRN News on-demand audio projects, acting as executive producer and/or editor.

Reimagine and bring to realization on-demand uses of terrestrial local audio.

Collaborate with independent on-demand audio producers.

Articulate an on-demand audio strategy and relevant tactics.

Work and communicate with WLRN departments to promote on-demand audio offerings.

Stay current on best practices in broadcast and digital journalism and recommend ways to enhance WLRN’s offerings that comply with industry best practices, Code of Editorial Integrity for Public Media Organizations, WLRN Editorial Integrity Policy, and Philanthropic Support, Corporate Support & Editorial Independence: How They Fit Together at WLRN Public Media.

Engage inclusive and diverse perspectives and experiences in both work produced as well as in organizational interactions.

Supervise staff.

Perform other related duties as required or as assigned.

Minimum Requirements:



Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience.

At least 5 years’ experience in multimedia journalism.

Desire to innovate, create and think big.

Strong editorial judgment.

Previous managerial and project manager experience.

Skilled writer and copy editor.

Up-to-date on social media platforms and their specific content needs and uses.

Familiarity with digital media audience metric measures and assessment.

Familiarity with Adobe or other digital audio programs.

Ability to record and edit audio and take photos.

Preferred Skills and Experience:



Familiarity with public media sensibilities.

Experience in digital public media.

On-demand audio project experience.

Previous managerial experience.

Familiarity with or passion for the region.

Language: Spanish, Haitian Creole, Portuguese.

Salary Range:

$85,000 - $120,000

Full-Time Employee Benefits



401(k)

Health insurance

Long short-term disability insurance

Life Insurance

Paid Time Off

Paid Parental Leave

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Ability to work nights, weekends, and holidays and have the ability to travel.

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions.

While performing the duties of the job, the employee is regularly required to stand, walk, sit for extended periods of time, and use hands and fingers to work on a computer.

EEO Statement:

WLRN is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected characteristic or status.

ABOUT WLRN PUBLIC MEDIA:

WLRN is an award-winning public radio and television station and winner of the national Edward R. Murrow award for Overall Excellence in Large Market Radio for 2021. We are based in Miami and cover South Florida from the Palm Beaches to Key West. We are Florida’s largest public radio station. WLRN News is a daily broadcast news operation providing multimedia news for WLRN 91.3 FM 91.5 FM in the Florida Keys, and 105.5 WOLL HD-2 in the Palm Beaches, and digital content for WLRN.org and social media.