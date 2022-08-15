Director of Radio Operations - Opening at WLRN

APPLY HERE

Position Summary:

WLRN Public Media is seeking a full-time Director of Radio Operations who will oversee the day-to-day operations of a federally licensed, community-operated radio station and its various sub-units. The Director will oversee, coordinate, and administer a range of operational and administrative activities in direct support of the delivery of 24-hour radio programming by the station as well as participate in the development and administration of strategic and operating plans and evaluate programs for compliance with the overall mission of the station.

Responsibilities:



Oversee and coordinate the continuous, multifaceted daily operations of the radio station, ensuring compliance with broadcast standards, licensee policies, and relevant federal and state laws and regulations.

Maintain accurate schedules, records, discrepancy reports, and follow-through communications, and ensure that all on-air broadcast programming complies with FCC rules and regulations.

Participate in the establishment, organization, and implementation of short- and long-range goals, objectives, policies, and operating procedures; monitor and evaluate program effectiveness and effect changes required for improvement.

Direct and administer the provision of day-to-day operation support to the various sub-units of the station, including the non-engineering portions of the station's physical plant, space allocation and utilization, station supplies and inventory, and station safety and security.

Plan, design, establish, and maintain organizational structures and systems that enable staff members to effectively accomplish the organization's mission, goals, and objectives.

Develop and implement systems to maintain records on station operations, equipment, and compliance activities.

Provide advice and assistance to senior station management in the planning, implementation, and evaluation of modification to existing operations, systems, and procedures.

Research and make recommendations to management pertaining to acquisition of operating equipment; participate in the development and management of annual operating budgets.

May provide services as an on-air host, as required.

Performs miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned.

Minimum Requirements:



Bachelor’s Degree

At least 5 years of experience directly related to the duties and responsibilities specified.

Ability to develop and deliver presentations.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to work effectively with a wide range of constituencies in a diverse community.

Records maintenance skills.

Knowledge of and practical experience with audio automation systems.

Skill in the use of personal computers and related software applications.

Knowledge of public radio principles, procedures, operations, and standards.

Knowledge and understanding of radio communications facilities and distribution systems.

Skill in organizing resources and establishing priorities.

Knowledge of inventory management practices.

Knowledge of public radio organizational structures, workflows, systems, and operating procedures.

Ability to develop, plan, and implement short- and long-range goals.

Knowledge of project management principles, practices, techniques, and tools.

Knowledge of FCC and other federal, state, and local broadcasting regulations.

Ability to supervise and train employees to include organizing, prioritizing, and scheduling work assignments.

Knowledge of budgeting and fiscal management principles and procedures.

Ability to create, compose, and edit written materials.

Knowledge of on-air and remote broadcasting processes and procedures

Skills in examining and developing station operations and procedures, formulating policy, and implementing organizational strategies and procedures.

Ability to oversee, coordinate, and support the execution of continuous broadcast schedules on a 24x7 basis.

Knowledge of current and developing trends in radio.

Skill in operating radio equipment.

Salary Range: $70,000- $86,000

Full-Time Employee Benefits



401(k)

Health insurance

Long-term and short-term disability

Life insurance

Paid Time Off

Paid Parental Leave

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Ability to work nights, weekends, and holidays; ability to travel; must be able to perform the essential duties of the position.

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions.

While performing the duties of the job, the employee is regularly required to stand, walk, sit for extended periods of time, and use hands and fingers to work on a computer.

EEO STATEMENT:

WLRN is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected characteristic or status.

ABOUT WLRN PUBLIC MEDIA

WLRN Public Media is committed to being the most trusted source of information and entertainment in South Florida's diverse community. Licensed to the school board of Miami-Dade County, WLRN is best known for its award-winning public radio and television programs, but its services go well beyond the airwaves. It's a complex media enterprise consisting of radio and television stations, www.WLRN.org and is the PBS Learning Media provider for Miami-Dade and Broward counties offering a digital library of thousands of classroom-ready resources and advanced learning services making WLRN a valuable public media source.