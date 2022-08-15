Host, Sundial and the Florida Roundup - New position opening at WLRN

APPLY HERE

Position Summary:

WLRN is searching for an engaged and intellectually curious journalist to host Sundial, WLRN’s live daily public affairs show that airs at 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The candidate will also co-host the Florida Roundup, a statewide reporter’s roundtable that airs at noon on Fridays and is co-produced by WJCT in Jacksonville.

Sundial includes news, arts and culture segments that feature the most important items of interest to South Florida audiences. The host will be knowledgeable about the issues, policies and politics facing people in South Florida, as well as local artists and cultural events. The ideal candidate has the ability to talk to newsmakers, policymakers, and regular folks about issues in a relevant, relatable way. This job requires the ability to have difficult conversations on and off air, provide pushback when appropriate, and exhibit emotional depth and maturity.

The Florida Roundup is a weekly statewide show that includes a panel of journalists and newsmakers discussing the key issues that define the Sunshine State. This show is co-produced each week with producers and co-host Melissa Ross out of WJCT in Jacksonville.

The person to host these programs is a key teammate who works with Sundial and Florida Roundup producers to develop shows that reflect the complexity and diversity of South Florida and the state. The role includes pitching segment ideas, researching, booking, and writing scripts. Also, the Sundial host must participate in the Sundial Book Club – reading the monthly book pick and assisting in booking and producing segments related to the book club.

The Sundial and Florida Roundup host is occasionally called upon to anchor live special news coverage such as breaking news, elections, live and live-to-tape, and town hall-style community events.

Local content reflects the highest of NPR and WLRN News standards and ethics at all times.

Responsibilities:



Conduct daily interviews with community members

Research and pitch show segment ideas, including in-depth conversations that go beyond the headlines

Work with producers to write scripts for segments

Contact guests and help book the right people for shows

Build and nurture relationships with sources and residents

Be able to write and produce related stories from the shows for broadcast and digital platforms

Collaborate and coordinate coverage with reporters, producers, and editors

Attend station events and help with on-air fundraising

Stay current on best practices in broadcast and digital journalism and recommend ways to enhance WLRN’s offerings that comply with industry best practices, Code of Editorial Integrity for Public Media Organizations, WLRN Editorial Integrity Policy, and Philanthropic Support, Corporate Support & Editorial Independence: How They Fit Together at WLRN Public Media

Engage inclusive and diverse perspectives and experiences in work produced and in organizational interactions and demonstrate respect for others in all workplace relationships

Other duties as assigned

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

At least five years’ experience in journalism, including two to three years of hosting live radio programs

Familiarity with South Florida

Ability to work independently

Desire to innovate, create, and think big

An insatiable urge to report, publish, and produce

Strong editorial judgment

Skilled writer and copy editor

Up to date on social media platforms and their specific content needs/uses

Familiarity with Adobe or other digital audio programs

Ability to record and edit audio, take photos

FOIA experience

Preferred Skills and Experience:



Familiarity with public media sensibilities

Experience in digital public media

Familiarity with Florida’s Sunshine laws

Language: Spanish, Haitian Creole, Portuguese

Salary Range:

$85,000 - $100,000

Full-Time Employee Benefits



401(k)

Health insurance

Long-term and short-term disability

Life insurance

Paid Time Off

Paid Parental Leave

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Ability to work nights, weekends, and holidays and have the ability to travel.

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions.

While performing the duties of the job, the employee is regularly required to stand, walk, sit for extended periods of time, and use hands and fingers to work on a computer.

EEO Statement:

WLRN is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected characteristic or status.

ABOUT WLRN PUBLIC MEDIA

WLRN is an award-winning public radio and television station and winner of the national Edward R. Murrow award for Overall Excellence in Large Market Radio for 2021. We are based in Miami and cover South Florida from the Palm Beaches to Key West. We are Florida’s largest public radio station. WLRN News is a daily broadcast news operation providing multimedia news, storytelling and analysis for WLRN 91.3 FM, 91.5 FM in the Florida Keys, 101.9 in the Palm Beaches, 105.5 WOLL HD-2 in Hobe Sound, WLRN.org, social media and podcasts.