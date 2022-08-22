Vice President of News - WLRN Public Media

APPLY HERE

POSITION SUMMARY

The Vice President of News will lead WLRN's News Division and ensure the excellence and editorial integrity of WLRN's news services, participate in and support the development and maintenance of content for WLRN, its partners, and other sources as directed for all broadcast, non-broadcast, and digital media platforms, supervise all staff of the News Enterprise, share in senior management responsibilities, and represent WLRN News to organizations in matters related to news.

The VP of News demonstrates exemplary leadership qualities and is a person who sets the example with his or her actions, who enlists others in a common vision, searches for opportunities by seeking innovative ways to change and grow, will experiment and take risks, will foster collaboration, demonstrate empathy and recognize the contributions of others.

The VP of News must be able to create, articulate, and execute a vision of what WLRN News will look like in the next several years while taking into account the growth of digital media and the need to serve audiences on a 24/7/365 basis.

RESPONSIBILITIES



Supervises the senior managers of the News Enterprise.

Ensures that all material aired or distributed meets WLRN programs' standards and practices, including standards of fairness, objectivity, and balance.

Continually strives for improvement in the quality and diversity of content in WLRN's news and public affairs services.

Reviews assignments and production strategies of programs and reporting staff

Implements new technology

Leads news staff in planning and delivering ambitious, signature, and enterprise projects.

Proposes, designs, and reviews new programs and services as appropriate for all platforms.

Helps translate audience research for news enterprise staff to make certain that programs and reporting meet audience needs.

Drives efforts to hone WLRN's competitive advantages in journalism.

Develops and executes the News budget.

Proposes and supports organizational design for the Enterprise.

Reviews all personnel decisions for the Enterprise, in accordance with policy.

Proposes and oversees initiatives to promote diversity in hiring.

Shares senior management responsibilities for the overall well-being of WLRN Public Media.

Represents WLRN News to organizations in matters related to News.

Engages in active relationship building with WLRN constituencies, including members, major donors, foundations, funders, and strategic partners.

Collaborates closely with WLRN department managers and the CEO as a senior member of the senior management team.

Requirements



Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience, graduate degree preferred.

At least ten years full-time, professional experience or exceptional achievement in journalism.

Experience managing and supervising a major news-gathering operation, including significant budget responsibilities and managing staff.

Proven track record creating excellent and original journalistic content.

Thorough knowledge of news, feature reporting, and writing techniques as well as a demonstrated skill in news and feature editing.

Ability to demonstrate the highest level of journalistic and personal integrity.

Ability to represent WLRN to the broader public and articulate the mission of WLRN.

Proven track record with organizational strategic planning and change management.

Proven commitment to achieving diversity in news staffing and content.

Experience maintaining high journalistic standards under deadline pressure, including standards of non-partisan journalism that centers truth, places news in context and incorporates a variety of perspectives.

Proven ability to consistently work well with others, maintain respect for diverse constituencies within the public media system.

Demonstrated understanding of sound organizational development, management, and supervisory principles.

Excellent communication skills.

Ability and willingness to work varied shifts.

Other duties as assigned.

Preferred Skills and Experience



Broadcast experience, particularly in radio and television highly desirable.

Direct and recent field reporting or producing experience.

Digital media experience highly desirable.

Experience working in and/or knowledge of public radio and/or the public television system.

Ability and willingness to relocate.

Salary Range: $150K - $175K

Full-Time Employee Benefits



401(k)

Health insurance

Long-term and short-term disability insurance

Life Insurance

Paid Time Off

Paid Parental Leave

Physical Demands and Working Conditions

Ability to work nights, weekends, and holidays; ability to travel; must be able to perform the essential duties of the position. The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions.

While performing the duties of the job, the employee is regularly required to stand, walk, sit for extended periods of time, and use hands and fingers to work on a computer.

EEO Statement

WLRN is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected characteristic or status.

