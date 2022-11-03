Open position for Corporate Marketing Representative
Work from home and Hybrid schedules available.
WLRN- South Florida/Miami, is a dynamic and growing public media company, seeks an experienced, creative and altogether awesome Corporate Marketing Representative with a passion for public media and helping Miami businesses grow.
The Corporate Marketing Representative is responsible for bringing revenue into the organization by generating sales and developing new business.
Reporting to the Director of Corporate Sponsorship, you’ll work with businesses and organizations to connect them with public media audiences through broadcast on 91.3 WLRN and the Florida Public Radio statewide network, as well as sponsorship of podcasts, our websites and newsletters, and special programs and events.
You’ll exercise creativity, strategic thinking and strong communication skills daily as you present opportunities for businesses and organizations to market their products, services, organization initiatives, and to be recognized as supporters of public media, to our audience. Your account management prowess means you’ll be on top of renewals and copy deadlines.
What You’ll Do
- Foster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds the organization's values and strategic goals.
- Express the unique value that public media offers in a competitive media market
- Provide input on development and achievement of revenue goals
- Reach out to existing and potential customers in order to build and maintain relationships
- Coordinate campaign details with customers in order to ensure prompt service
- Identify new streams to bring in revenue through local events
- Support advertising and communication programs to promote WLRN South Florida
Key Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience
- Must have Radio, TV and/or Digital Marketing sales experience.
- Must have strong communication skills and ability to build and maintain relationships
- Must have excellent written and interpersonal skills
- Must be able to work occasional non-standard and weekend hours
- Knowledge of Marketron traffic and vCreative copy Software a plus.