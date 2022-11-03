Open position for Corporate Marketing Representative

Work from home and Hybrid schedules available.

WLRN- South Florida/Miami, is a dynamic and growing public media company, seeks an experienced, creative and altogether awesome Corporate Marketing Representative with a passion for public media and helping Miami businesses grow.

The Corporate Marketing Representative is responsible for bringing revenue into the organization by generating sales and developing new business.

Reporting to the Director of Corporate Sponsorship, you’ll work with businesses and organizations to connect them with public media audiences through broadcast on 91.3 WLRN and the Florida Public Radio statewide network, as well as sponsorship of podcasts, our websites and newsletters, and special programs and events.

You’ll exercise creativity, strategic thinking and strong communication skills daily as you present opportunities for businesses and organizations to market their products, services, organization initiatives, and to be recognized as supporters of public media, to our audience. Your account management prowess means you’ll be on top of renewals and copy deadlines.

What You’ll Do



Foster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds the organization's values and strategic goals.

Express the unique value that public media offers in a competitive media market

Provide input on development and achievement of revenue goals

Reach out to existing and potential customers in order to build and maintain relationships

Coordinate campaign details with customers in order to ensure prompt service

Identify new streams to bring in revenue through local events

Support advertising and communication programs to promote WLRN South Florida

Key Qualifications

